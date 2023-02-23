The House of Commons voted down a motion by the Bloc Québécois put forward to give the provinces the right to use the notwithstanding clause at their discretion. The Liberal Party voted against the motion, as did the NDP, with Conservatives supporting the Bloc.
Now, a West Island MP says it’s time to take the clause off the books.
Sameer Zuberi is the Member of Parliament for the Pierrefonds-Dollard riding. He said, last week, that not only should the provinces not be able to use the notwithstanding clause pre-emptively, but that it’s time for a national debate on whether it should be used at all.
The notwithstanding clause – Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms – allows a government to override some sections of the Charter for five years. Both the Quebec government and the Ontario government used the clause pre-emptively – the Legault government using it to push through Bills 21 and 96, and Premier Ford to quash a labour strike – effectively compromising any possible legal challenge
“When you have the usage of the notwithstanding clause being enacted in such a way that it eliminates rights from people,” Zuberi said, “then it calls into question the very clause itself.”
The Superior Court ruled in 2021 that the use of the notwithstanding clause for Bill 21 was legal. It has since gone before the Quebec Court of Appeal. Zuberi says he hopes the law will be overturned by the courts.
