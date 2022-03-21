Federal Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre was welcomed by hundreds of supporters at the Karnak Shriners reception hall in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Sunday afternoon. Poilievre, accompanied by his wife Anaida Poilievre, gave a short speech followed by a two hour long meet and greet, shaking hands and taking a moment to speak with each supporter who approached them one by one.
Poilievre said, "One of the reasons why politicians fail is because they use the phoney left wing/right wing spectrum to situate their policies rather than making policies based on simple core principles that affect people's lives. My core principle is to make this country the freest on earth so that people can control their lives. My practical policies are designed to empower people's paychecks to go further so that they can afford a home, gas up their car and put food on the table."
Poilievre says the soaring inflation, where he says the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, and calling it "Justinflation," needs to stop now. Poilievre also has two petitions running online, both in English and French. The first to eliminate the carbon tax and the second to end mandates, vaccine passports and restrictions.
The candidate then spoke Monday night to a large audience at Congregation Shomrim Laboker in Côte des Neiges, where he was introduced by Senator Leo Housakos.Poilievre promised to stand up for "free thinking and freedom of speech.Trudeau and others used the pandemic as an opportunity to crack down on our political freedoms and imposing for the first time ever, an Emergencies Act that we didn't even use after 9/11 or after the terrorist attack on Parliament Hill because he was really worried there were eight or nine blocks blocked off by parked trucks in downtown Ottawa. He not only did that, but he's tried to pass laws regulating what you see or say on the Internet."
The candidate said such a policy would be "adding legal force to the cancel culture wokeism that we see on our university campuses, where they promote anti-Semitism and shut down anybody who supports Israel, stands for traditional family values or has a different point of view. Well, we're going to stand up to that," he added, to loud applause. "Wokeism is really about control. It's about dividing people by race, gender, vaccine status and other irrelevant personal and group characteristics in order that people will turn against each other and then turn to the State to protect them from their neighbour. It's the oldest trick in the book — divide and conquer. Judge people based on their personal character and unite for freedom in this country."
The candidate said that as a Prime Minister, "not only will I repeal the anti-free speech laws that Trudeau's trying to pass, but I will use my role as PM as a pedestal to stand up for free speech against cancel culture, defend democracies around the world, including the State of Israel against the anti-Semitic and hurtful words and deeds of other people. We will do it through debate and argument; we will win the argument, we will use freedom as our tool, not force, not government coercion."
