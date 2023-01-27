Taylor Halperin is taking the loss of her business in stride.
Photographie par Taylor Halperin – better known as BEEhind The Lens – was one of the business destroyed by the fire that gutted the Place Avalon strip mall in Pierrefonds on Wednesday. “I guess a fire’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life,” she told The Suburban. “But, I mean, just in general, there’s nothing anyone can do right now, so what’s the point of just sitting down and crying about it?”
Halperin had taken time off to look after some health issues. In fact, she had had surgery the day before the fire. Texts and messages started coming in in the hours following the fire. The owner of the Teknikal Arts tattoo parlour, a fairly new Avalon tenant, sent her pics and videos of what had once been her studio.
She stayed away for that first day. A local TV journalist asked to meet her on site the following day, so that they could get her initial reaction on video. “I did need to see it in person for it to sink in a little bit.” Like the rest of the merchants in Place Avalon, Halperin lost everything. It’s too hard at this stage, she says, to put an actual number on the loss. But everything from backdrops to cameras are gone. “It’s all material things,” she says, “things that can be replaced.” Her clients’ pictures are safe; she keeps her memory cards at home.
What can’t be replaced is the reason she became a photographer in the first place, the Nikon camera that her grandfather, a lifetime photographer in his own right, left to her when he passed away. She also lost a framed photograph of him taken in 1958, “original, signed by him, it had his fingerprints on it.” Halperin reacts uneasily to the fact that the investigation into the cause of the fire has been turned over to the SPVM Arson Squad. “It’s hard to think about because I can’t imagine that anyone would put other people through that just for their own (gain).” She hopes they do find that cause, “but it’s not really going to change much at the end of the day.”
“I do consider myself lucky,” she says, “because I have so much support from everyone.” Other photographers have offered to lend her things to help her get back on her feet – cameras, props, and other equipment. And a Go Fund Me campaign has also been set up in her name.
Before she came to photography, Halperin was a nursing student. She may go back to nursing one day. But for now photography remains her passion, and when the smoke clears and the dust settles, BEEhind The Lens will pop up again somewhere.
“It’s a fresh start,” Halperin says. “It’s an opportunity to start fresh and build it better.”
