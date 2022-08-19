Pedestrian struck on Highway 520 in Dorval

A Sûreté du Québec investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) near 55th Avenue in Dorval.
Around 4:15 Friday morning a woman in her twenties, who was either in a wheelchair or may have been pushing it along the highway, was hit by a car and is currently in hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car is a woman in her sixties who was treated for shock.
Police do not yet know what the woman was doing on the highway, and are trying to determine exactly how the incident occurred.
This is a developing story.
