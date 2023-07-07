Pedestrian hit by car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Friday afternoon.
Montreal Police (SPVM) say that several calls were made to 911 around 1:00 pm. The incident occurred at the intersection of Pierrefonds Blvd and St. Jean Blvd. Police say the driver is a 48-year-old man, and the pedestrian is a 22-year old woman.
Police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says the woman appeared to have suffered severe upper body injuries, but was conscious when she was transported to hospital. They are still awaiting word from medical authorities as to her condition.
In the meantime, and perimeter has been set up in the area while police investigate further. The perimeter is affecting traffic.
