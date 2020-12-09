A 31-year-old man, victim of a hit-and-run, was found lying in the middle of the street at around 5am on Saturday morning in the LaSalle borough of Montreal.
The victim, who was suffering from a severe head injury, was found lying on the road at 9th Avenue between Central Street and LaSalle Boulevard when he was discovered by officers from the Montreal Police (SPVM),
According to SPVM spokesperson, Jean Pierre Brabant, the victim was conscious when he was transported to the hospital but remained in critical condition throughout the day and into the evening.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police officers as well as an SPVM collision investigator conducted an investigation in order to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Several theories were on the table at the start of the investigation, including an assault or a fall, however the investigation revealed that the man was actually the victim of a hit-and-run. “Following information and verification, it has been determined that this is a hit-and-run. The victim was struck by a vehicle that left the scene,” Brabant said in a statement.
Police have not located the driver or the vehicle.
