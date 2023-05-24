The Lester B. Pearson School Board has received the Quebec English School Boards Association’s (QESBA) Excellence in Education Award – Community Engagement Category – for its commitment to promoting Equity, Diversity, Dignity and Inclusion in its schools and centres (EDDI).
EDDI is one of the school board’s core values. A pledge to that effect on the LPBSB website declares, “Our school board has always been committed to equity, inclusion, and respect for all. We are actively re-examining the ways in which we live these values, the ways we do not, and the work we must do to honour them.”
Its commitment to EDDI highlights four key areas, Professional Development, Educational Resources, Regulation and policy, and Infrastructure.
“We are truly honoured to receive QESBA’s Award,” says LBPSB Director General Cindy Finn. “It’s concrete recognition of our school board community’s ongoing journey and commitment to create an environment where each member of the LBPSB is respected.”
The board’s goal in cultivating these values is as much about their schools’ communities as it is about the greater community, to raise awareness and understanding of any unconscious biases that may exist, and to cultivate inclusivity. Their declaration, says Judy Kelley, Chairperson of the LBPSB’s Council of Commissioners, is “a road map to ensure our school board continues its journey to address issues of inequity and marginalization that have negative consequences for students and staff.”
The award carries with it a commemorative citation, as well as a $500 bursary toward the board.
