Part of the Lakeshore General Hospital's (LGH) birthing centre will be closed this weekend. The delivery rooms were only affected Friday night.The neonatal care unit will resume normal operations Monday morning.
Exceptions wiil take effect in case of emergencies. Some soon to be moms may be redirected to the LaSalle Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital birthing units. Both units are less than 30 minutes away from the LGH.
The West Island health authority (CIUSSS-ODIM) said that the temporary closure began on Friday evening and is expected to last until Monday morning at 8 a.m.
According to a statement released by CIUSSS, the "reorganization" was necessary, due to lack of staff. It also noted that parents in situations of emergency, will not be left unnatended. "Moms and families will not be left on their own," said spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache . "Cases that require priority and urgent care will be seen promptly."
