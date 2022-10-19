Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis calls Parc du Millénaire “a hidden treasure”. When it reopens later this month, amidst the changing and falling leaves, it will still be a treasure, but not so hidden anymore.
For the past few months, the park has been undergoing a redo to the tune of some $2.6 million, and is slated to reopen toward the end of the month, hopefully just in time for the borough’s Hallowe’en celebration.
Beis says that the park will be more accessible than it was before, with new wooden walkways, rest areas, hammocks, and more new features. The new walkways, which will be accessible during the winter, will serve as a link between Borough Hall, Pierrefonds Library, the community centre, and the CLSC. Mayor Beis also hinted at a future swimming pool.
The borough’s Hallowe’en celebration, The Haunted Woodland at Millénaire Park, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, for children six years old and up. The event is free. During those hours there will also be activities for teens 12 to 17 years of age at the library, with a costume contest, video games – newer ones as well as retro games, board games, and foosball. Places for the teen activity are limited, so the borough is asking that you register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.