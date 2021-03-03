A walk in the park can also be a walk on hunting grounds in multiple West Island parks. Despite municipalities putting up warning signage to hunters in local parks, they find themselves powerless to enforce safety regulations as the province continues to override the by-laws.
According to statistics gathered by the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs there are 518,000 recorded hunters in Quebec. Fourteen kills of deer in Anse-A-L’Orme park were registered last year despite the signage placed at the entrance of the park by municipalities, as the province continues to issue permits.
Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa argues that the law allowing hunting on the island is not representative of the times. “The West Island was farmland in the 70’s when these hunting laws we’re adopted. The West Island has developed since and now these parks are in our backyards. The law needs to be updated to reflect what the West Island is today.”
According to statements made by Dominique David, spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests — hunting is the most effective way to control deer populations when there aren’t any natural predators around. “This is a false argument, an excuse not to take action.” Hawa responded to this statement. “The issue of merits of hunting or not does not belong to us, it is the provincial government’s job to figure that out. Our response is black and white — No. This is an urgent safety issue that needs to be addressed.”
Hawa has been advocating for a hunting ban on the island of Montreal since 2014. “As of now, the province allowing hunting in public parks means that people can hunt on Mount Royal. Sounds ridiculous that a person would hunt on Mount Royal right? Well it is just as ridiculous by the same standard that they should hunt here.”
Last week, the Montreal Agglomeration Council adopted a motion, supporting Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s resolution, in favor of banning sport-hunting on the Island of Montreal.
“This is a step in the right direction, but the province needs to wake up and get on board with reality. There is no way that they can justify allowing hunting where families are out on their afternoon walk.”
