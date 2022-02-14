Sixteen-year-old Lucas Gauget died in hospital on February 10th following a violent altercation between two groups of teens outside of St-Thomas High School.
Eva Fanous Flores organized a GOFUNDME campaign for Gaudet's family to help with funeral and hospital expenses from which she aimed to raise $10,000. Over $32,000 was raised from eighty-six individual donors as of Monday morning.
Gaudet was a Pierrefonds hockey player and John Rennie High School student, According to fellow students and team mates, Gaudet was well-liked by his peers.
Flores described Lucas Gaudet as “a pure-hearted son, brother, friend and teammate" on the GOFUNDME page set up to support his family. Gaudet fought for his life for two days while hospitalized.
A second victim, a 15-year-old boy was also sent to the hospital with stab wounds following the altercation, but has since been released from the hospital.
The investigation led by the Montreal police force related to the slaying is ongoing as three teens were arrested and are facing charges.
