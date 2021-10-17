On Rock Community Services launched its newest expansion "Le Spot" on Saturday in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
The charming little cafe is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday serving breakfast and lunch.
The Spot's simple menu includes coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, burgers and fries.
The cost for all menu items is "pay-what-you-can" to “spot it” forward by purchasing a drink or meal in support of persons in need. A donation suggestion appears, however no payment requests or demands are made to customers by serving staff as those in need may feel comfortable ordering without feeling anxious about affordability.
According to On Rock Community Services President Kim Reid, the space was needed to replace the 2000 square feet of warehousing used as a diner to date.
While the West Island food bank has grown by 30 per cent since spring 2020, with new families registering each week, the additional warehousing space is needed.
“Our original diner was in the warehouse, so we figured if we took it out, we’d get 2,000 more square feet of warehouse and we got a good deal on this property,” Reid told media.
On Rock volunteer Geoffrey Wright presented the pay it forward cafe concept to Reid as he saw a need in the area for a coffee shop affordable to those in need and that could also serve as a contribution station. "The whole reason for us being here is to promote love for our neighbour and generosity in the community and create a space of hospitality,” he said.
Reid is also encouraging other groups to make use of the space, in order to better serve the community.
The concept is spot on responding to a community need while providing a space for all members of the community to gather together in an equalizing environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.