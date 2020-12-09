Members of the Interprofessional Health Federation of Quebec (FIQ) held a demonstration outside the hospital on Sunday in support of the ongoing demands for an improvement of work conditions for LGH staff since March. Due to staffing shortages as well as the COVID-19 outbreak at the Lakeshore General hospital (LGH), local health authorities asked the public on Sunday to go to alternative hospitals for emergency health services.
Via their administrators, nurses issued a request to the ministry of health that the ER at the LGH be shut down completely for three consecutive days. The request was denied. Instead, the CIUSSS issued a request to the public to voluntarily avoid the hospital.The West Island CIUSSS issued a press release Sunday to advise that the hospital’s stretcher occupancy rate is currently operating at a 132 per cent and that the emergency room is full.
“The current situation at Lakeshore is worrying and requires action of last resort,” CIUSSS-ODIM president and CEO Lynne McVey, wrote. The LGH is also a COVID-19 designated facility and as a result of the outbreak in the hospital coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, adequate services will be unavailable for a few days or longer depending on how the situation unfolds.
The LGH’s emergency department operates regularly at high capacity. A modular unit was built in June in order to maintain the hospital’s bed capacity, while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. In the last 6 months, hospital staff sit-ins and walk-outs have occurred on multiple occasions due to working conditions made difficult as a result of staffing issues, placing extremely challenging demands by default on hospital staff who have remained on board.
The nurses labour union (FIQ) noted that the emergency room was missing between four and seven nurses per shift just last Saturday. “The last few months have had a tsunami effect on the professional and personal lives of nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists,” FIQ president, Nancy Bedard, wrote in a press statement.
