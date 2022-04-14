Novovax vaccine now available at two West Island clinics

Health officials announced the arrival of the Novovax vaccine at two West Island clinics, now available by appointment only.
"We are pleased to announce the arrival of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at two of our vaccination sites, at the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Center in LaSalle and at the RioCan Center in Kirkland," Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, spokesperson for CIUSSS-ODIM (West Island) stated.
People aged 18 and over who have not yet received a vaccine against COVID-19 and who wish to receive their first vaccine dose can request their appointment, as of Friday, April 15.
It is mandatory to make an appointment to receive the Novavax vaccine. To do so, West Islanders must make an appointment by telephone by dialing 514 644-4545.
In Montreal, it is currently not possible to make an appointment online or to receive it without an appointment.
When making an appointment it must be specified that it is for the Novovax vaccine, so that vaccination teams can prepare the number of doses needed.
In Quebec, the Novavax vaccine is currently authorized for people aged 18 and over for whom messenger RNA vaccines are contraindicated or who refuse to receive a messenger RNA vaccine.
