NOVA West Island held their 30th annual golf campaign last week to great success.
Golfers and supporters gathered at the Beaconsfield Golf Club where, along with the tournament, the silent auction, and raffle, they raised $135,000. “This significant sum will empower us to further our mission of serving the NOVA West Island community,” read a statement on the organization’s website.
Several community and political leaders were on hand, including Lac Saint-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia, Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau, Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas, and others.
CJAD 800 morning announcer Andrew Carter, an avid golfer himself, took part, and then handled hosting duties.
The history of NOVA West Island goes back to 1911. Their mission is “to address the unmet needs of communities through the development and delivery of professional, innovative health services” across 16 West Island and off-island municipalities. Some of the services they provide include palliative home nursing care for cancer and ALS patients, activities for seniors, and bereavement support for children and youth.
