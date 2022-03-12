Following the latest council meeting, the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro rented six pumps to prepare for potential spring flooding. The pumps were rented from the company Battlefield at a cost of $50,000, drawn from the Borough's surplus. The equipment will ensure a rapid response to flooding in key locations identified by the Borough, particularly on Saint-Jean and Gouin Boulevards.
"We have always been proactive since the 2017 flood. We put plans in place rather than just wait for a state of emergency to be declared, not be stuck at the last minute scrambling to find equipement," Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told The Suburban.
Beis is calling on other levels of government to provide additional funding to help his borough better prepare. For the entire territory of the borough to be covered, approximately thirty pumps would be needed, however the council focused on six sectors due to a lack of financial resources available for flood prevention in the event of a crisis.
According to Beis, recurring funding from the Montreal Agglomeration or the provincial government would make it possible to find permanent solutions and better ensure prevention. But none has yet been forthcoming. "It would allow us to put in place a permanent action plan. It would be an investment, because it would allow us to save when there are crises,” Beis explained. "However, since it is not certain that flooding will occur, the City of Montreal is reluctant to grant funds."
According to experts from the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation from the University of Waterloo, not enough measures neccesary to reduce risks associated with flooding have been taken for prevention in Montreal and the City is not adequately prepared if flooding happens again. "An analysis on our territory to see what can be done on a permanent basis has not even been completed yet. We don't wait. We act." Beis said. In addition to the pumps, the borough already put up barriers to contain potential rising water.
