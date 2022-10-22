Despite efforts by residents wanting to stop or change DDO’s proposed Brunswick-Davignon development project, the proposal will not be put to a referendum.
They would have needed a total of 649 registrants to force a vote. However, according to the city, by the time the registration process had closed Wednesday night at 7:00, only 377 residents had signed on, effectively giving the project the green light.
At least one family is upset enough to move.
Nidhi Khandelwal and her family are not leaving Dollard, but they are getting away from Brunswick and D’Avignon.
Her family lives in a house right next to where the development’s parking exit will be. Khandelwal is worried about the inevitable increase in traffic and other issues.
But DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci tells the Suburban that the corner in question is part of a transit-oriented area. And as such, studies concluded “that there would be little to no impact in terms of traffic.”
The mayor makes it clear that he is “not just taking the word of the developer,” but is relying on the city’s professionals and on independent studies into traffic, building height, entrances and exits, etc.
Bottausci says he was told by staff that there were some residents who showed up to sign the registry at the urging of friends or neighbours, but did not know why they were doing so, or what it was all about. Some signed anyway. Others left without signing. But the mayor says he is not concerned that the proper information was not disseminated. Rather, he was bothered by what he characterized as “disinformation” circulated by those who oppose the project.
Khandelwal is concerned that the studies the mayor cited were lacking. “I’m not saying I don’t want (the project) built,” she said, “but maybe in a different form” that takes into account more of the residents’ concerns.
“Once you get to this stage, says Bottausci, “it’s pretty much a fait-a-complis.” Still, he says, he is certain that should challenges present themselves during construction that they will be dealt with, either by the developer or by the city.
For Khandelwal’s part, she says “we did our best to bring all the voices and all the concerns that we could, and if it falls on deaf ears, then I’m at a loss.”
Now that the project is a go-ahead, it goes to the Agglomeration Council for final approval, after which the developer, S Scalia Properties, has two years to get started.
