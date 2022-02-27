No injuries in second pile up on Highway 40 in Rigaud

Highway 40 was closed again near Rigaud on Saturday evening until early Sunday morning following the second multi-vehicle collision to occur at nearly the same stretch in the last ten days.
Multiple vehicles got stuck in a jam following the pileup involving two trucks and three vehicles on Highway 40 near Rigaud Saturday evening. According to authorities, no injuries were reported.
“The accident took place at around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 40. Among the vehicles that collided were two 53-foot trucks and three automobiles. Fortunately, no one was injured,” Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), told The Suburban.
While the accident Saturday occured at Kilometer 3, another accident occurred close by on Febuary 17th at Kilometer 9 involving two vehicles, including an SUV. Several people were injured in the accident though no life threatening injuries were reported.
