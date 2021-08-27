No criminal charges will be laid in the tragedies that occurred at CHSLD Herron in Dorval. “We will continue to make changes to ensure that it does not happen again in the future. Regarding criminal charges, it is not my responsibility.” Premier Legault told reporters on Thursday.
After 47 people died and an early police investigation showed that elderly residents were found soiled and neglected during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) concluded that there is not enough proof to show a criminal offence took place.
The conclusion resulted from the decisions made by four prosecutors who analysed evidence gathered by the Montreal police and reports produced by medical experts. "This decision in no way trivializes the tragic events that occurred at CHLSD Herron, nor does it mean that no civil or ethical wrongdoing may have occurred." the DPCP stated Thursday.
The DPCP also stated that it sympathizes with the families of the deceased but that based on the requirements of evidence sufficienct for criminal prosecution “the prosecutors concluded that the evidence did not support the laying of charges,".
The families affected by the decision were advised not to press charges.The Herron residence is now closed and the coroner’s inquest on the deaths of 47 residents will begin on September 7th. Residents and their families reached a $5.5 million settlement with the establishment’s management last March which included a foregoing of liability.
