According to MitoCanada, every 30 minutes a child is born who will develop some form of mitochondrial disease, children like 8-year-old Liam Reason. The disease affects essential components of just about every cell in the human body and can cause a myriad of debilitating symptoms. It tends to be more acute in children. And Liam has indeed spent more time in hospital than any child should. But despite doctors’ fears as to Liam’s future, and thanks to new medications, along with some therapy, he seems to be improving.
Kevin James Reason, Liam’s father, is doing everything he can to help his son. Since Liam’s diagnosis in 2019, he started a foundation in his son’s name, and has been learning as much as he can, and spreading what he has learned, about his son’s illness. As Reason told the Suburban in 2020, “I have become an advocate for Mitochondrial Disease.” The Liam Foundation has since partnered with the Montreal Children’s Foundation, with MitoCanada, and with a hometown hockey hero – Chris “Knuckles” Nilan.
Nilan has lived on the West Island, and now spends his time in Terrasse-Vaudreuil, just off Montreal’s western tip. The Stanley Cup champ – a title he earned during the 1986 season with the Montreal Canadiens – is now the ambassador of the Liam Foundation, thanks to a chance encounter between Reason and Nilan at a Bell Centre dinner nearly three yeas ago. Since February of this year, he has been lending his time, his social media, and his heart to help Liam and the Reason family in their fight to find a cure for mitochondrial disease. That fight includes funding a trial, involving Liam and nine other children, for a new type of medication that, according to doctors, is showing promise.
Aside from raising awareness, the Liam Foundation is, of course, raising money. And that’s where Nilan’s ambassadorship comes in. In a video Nilan posted to his Twitter account – one of several posts about Liam – Nilan says, “You all know I have the heart of a warrior, and I’m a big softie.” He is selling hoodies to raise money for the Liam Foundation. The hoodies read “Heart of a warrior” and “Liam x Knuckles”. All of the proceeds raised from the hoodies go directly to the foundation. In the video Nilan holds up the hoodie and says, “See if you can find it in your heart to help out”. The hoodies are for sale on Nilan’s website, knucklesnilan.com. Other items on sale to raise money are available at theliamfoundation.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.