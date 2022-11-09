New trees for Beaconsfield Batshaw campus

The Batshaw Centre in Beaconsfield has some new trees – 40 new trees to be exact, planted to welcome 48 new members to the Beaconsfield campus, which opened on Elm Street last May.
Planting trees around the new campus was part of the plan from the beginning, when the new centre opened while the Dorval campus undergoes renovations. The idea is to provide privacy for the youths as well as for Beaconsfield residents. The campus is not a detention centre, but a safe haven; there is to be no fencing around the centre, just as there was none at Dorval.
The initiative was co-sponsored by the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre (IUHSSC) and the non-profit organization GRAME (Groupe de Recommandations et d’Actions pour un Meilleur Environnement). The idea is to not only enhance the greening of the city, but to involve Batshaw’s newest arrivals – 48 youths between the ages of six and 17 – in the initiative.
“We are happy to welcome these new members in our community,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, “and to give them the possibility to discover the services offered by our library and leisure programmes.”
The city had received a $4600 grant from TD Canada as part of GRAME’s Ici On Verdit program, “a greening campaign whose mission is to increase tree cover in urban areas,” according to their website. Mayor Bourelle highlighted GRAME’s role in the greening of the city.
Élise Légaré-Hains, GRAME’s greening coordinator, emphasized the importance of the hands-on experience for the Batshaw youths. “Involving the young boys and girls in the planting of these 40 trees will allow them to feel engaged and to develop a sense of belonging to the centre.”
Jean-Francois Miron, Associate Executive Director of the West Island IUHSSC, echoed the sentiment, saying “in addition to greening their living space, the activity provided an opportunity for introducing the young people to eco-friendly engagement and raising awareness for the benefits of biodiversity in their environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.