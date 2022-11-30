EF Educational Tours Canada is an education-based travel company – the largest of their kind in this market. They have been creating what they call education-based experiences for students for over 30 years. And they have just announced a new initiative called the Canadian Global Citizens Fund to help provide educational travel opportunities for students who might not otherwise get the chance.
The fund is a $1 million commitment to accessibility to which West Island schools now have access.
Georges Levesque, who is the company’s Canadian Vice President of Sales, says there is a set of criteria for schools to meet to be considered – social and economic, level of diversity, and if they have a travel tradition in place. As for which individual students might qualify for the funding, EF leaves it up to the schools and the teachers to identify which of them might be in need, and for whom an educational tour might have the greatest impact.
The trips are planned in one of two ways. Either a school has an idea for a trip, and they approach EF, who handle the planning, or they can take advantage of the different travel packages the company has available.
Schools organize trips for a wide variety of reasons, says Levesque – for the history, service learning, or language. The teachers decide, along with the students and the parents, what type of trip best suits their needs. And that trip could take them anywhere around the world.
EF Educational Tours Canada has indeed provided funding for their trips before. But the Canadian Global Citizens Fund is different in that the money provides an opportunity to a student who might not otherwise have been able to afford it.
“We really do think that every student, regardless of their gender, race, or social economic status should have the opportunity to experience an educational tour,” Levesque says. “And this allows up to 500 students in the next four years to have the ability to go out and see the world.”
The list of schools that will benefit from the fund will be finalized in the coming weeks.
Levesque describes educational tours as life-changing. “We love working in this industry because we see it first hand, we see the kids’ eyes, we see the growth, and for us it's incredibly valuating.”
