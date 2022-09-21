New school-zone safety plan for Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Just weeks into the new school year, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has announced new measures to update road safety in school zones.
Mayor Jim Beis, who has been on the Road Safety and Traffic Committee as long as he has been in office, held a news conference last week to kick off the communications side of the new plan.
The measures will be applied in all school zones in the borough equally. The plan will include new signage – about 450 new signs to be installed around the borough’s 21 schools – along with an awareness campaign to sensitize the public.
Beis says that they receive over 100 citizen requests a month about safety concerns, not just around schools, but in the community as well. As the father of a school-aged child, he has seen firsthand the effects of a general lack of concern for the rules.
“Most of the issues that we have when it concerns safety around schools are primarily caused by the parents that are dropping off their kids.” He says, “I see it here around the corner from my house when I go pick up my daughter on foot. I see clearly the disrespect that people have for the road rules.”
Some of the measures being put in place involve eliminating two-way traffic on streets that are too narrow to accommodate it, eliminating parking where it affects the flow of traffic, extending the 30km zones around schools, and of course adding signs to make sure that drivers get the message.
It has to be a collaborative effort, Beis says, with information being disseminated through an ongoing awareness campaign, with the schools’ involvement, to make sure everyone gets the message at the same time.
They will start with the 10 most problematic schools right now, and slowly implement the new plan over the school season and into next year.
As to how the new measures will be enforced, or whether there will be some kind of grace period, Beis says the plan has to start right away. But there is a transitional, educational curve that will be respected. “I’d like to see some flexibility; we don’t need to govern with an iron fist. And the police don’t need to put the hammer down every time something happens.” He reiterates that awareness is key. “Hopefully we’ll educate the public to know that when you’re in Pierrefonds-Roxboro these are the rules around every school. Please respect them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.