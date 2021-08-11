New SADB bicycle path under way

Ste. Anne de Bellevue announced that a bicycle path project linking Daoust and L’Anse-à-l'Orme, passing through the Hydro-Québec right-of-way, "is underway.
"Tetratech was commissioned in February to prepare the pre-project study and preliminary plans," says the town's announcement. "The pre-project study is now completed and applications for authorization to the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques were submitted during the month of July. The same firm was also mandated to prepare plans and specifications and these will be completed in September. The call for tenders will follow in September-October 2021."
The town added that the project "also requires the construction of a footbridge over the Rivière à l'Orme.
"The preparation of plans and specifications for this part of the project will be completed in October-November 2021 for a call for tenders in early 2022. Work should therefore begin in fall 2021 until spring 2022, weather permitting. The project was integrated into the City of Montreal's Cycling Plan (Plan Vélo) in 2014 and the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has been pushing to make the project happen ever since. To speed up the process, the agglomeration has agreed to allow the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue to take over the management of the work. As part of the agreement with the agglomeration, the City will obtain full reimbursement for expenses related to the development of this cycle path."
