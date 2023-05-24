The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has inaugurated a new facility serving the West Island.
The new building now housing District Station 5 (PDQ 5) was officially opened last week at 393 St. Jean Blvd. in Pointe-Claire, with an open house held last Saturday. The station serves Dorval, l’Ile-Dorval, and Pointe-Claire.
The official project to build the new station was greenlit in 2018. Then-mayor John Belvedere said, at the time, that it was important the station remain in Pointe-Claire. The old building was on a lot that houses the public library, City Hall, public security, and Station 55 of the Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal (SIM). The goal was to give police more space.
Public Security will still occupy the old location.
The official opening, last Wednesday, brought together Commander François Morier, Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher, and Alain Vaillancourt, Montreal’s head of Public Security.
Dorval Mayor Marc Doret and Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas were also on hand.
The new building is said to be sustainable, with energy-efficient windows meant to allow the sun’s warmth in during the winter months, a white roof, and concrete parking instead of asphalt. The design prioritized local products and materials.
Mayors Doret and Thomas highlighted the importance of neighbourhood police stations in terms of creating a strong connection to the community. Last Saturday, residents were invited to see the new facility.
