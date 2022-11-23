New health care centre for Pointe-Claire seniors

The City of Pointe-Claire delivered a double shot of good news to the community at a time when residents have been worried about out of control development, and about the pressures on the province’s health care system.
A car dealership that was supposed to have been turned into condos is going to be turned into a new health care facility for seniors instead.
Strong citizen opposition to the residential project led to its being canceled, with council eventually voting unanimously against it.
The Mazda dealership at 575 Blvd. St. Jean was supposed to have been torn down, with a condo project built in its place. But last year the City of Pointe-Claire said no to the project.
And they have just announced that a new public health care centre for senior citizens will be built in its place.
The facility will be run by the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the West Island’s health authority. They have not yet made an official announcement as to when ground will be broken for the centre. But speculation is that construction will begin next year.
