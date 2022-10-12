New dog park opens in Kirkland

Kirkland canines now have a new place where they can run free.
The new dog park, right near Parc des Bénévoles on the south side of Elkas Blvd, will be open to dogs – and their owners, of course – every day from 7 in the morning until 11 at night.
But there are some rules to follow.
Dogs can be off their leashes when they are in the park, but their owners must put them back on a leash when they leave. There is a section for smaller dogs of no more than 35 cm at the shoulder, and an adjacent area for the bigger dogs. And presumably owners are expected to pick up after their pets.
The new park answers a need that arose when another dog park – the biggest one on the West Island – had to close during construction of the nearby REM station. However, Mayor Michel Gibson says that it may be possible, once the work on the REM is done, to reopen the old park.
The new park is easily accessible. And there is even a parking lot beside the park.
