The Kirkland leg of Montreal’s light-rail system (REM) is slated to open in 2024. And the planned Grand Parc de l’Ouest, encompassing several nature parks, is eight years away. But the City of Montreal is working on a new bicycle and foot bridge linking the two.
The bridge is to be designed by Montreal firm GHD Consultants for $4.4 million. Part of the cost will come from the Government of Quebec.
A new bus lane also to be designed and built as part of the same contract will likely also be ready in 2024. But cyclists and pedestrians will have to wait until 2027.
The link will span across Highway 40 to the REM station serving Kirkland.
The city’s point person for transportation and mobility, Sophie Mauzerolle, talked up the new bridge as an “ecological alternative to the use of a solo car,” and part of an agreement the city made with the province of Quebec to improve public transit on the West Island.
The cycle/pedestrian path is supposed to be 1.2 km, from Antoine-Faucon Street and Chemin Sainte-Marie.
