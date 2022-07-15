New bridge for Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve

The City of Montreal is working on a new Jacques-Bizard Bridge.
The original bridge, built in 1966, remains the only connection between the island community of Ile Bizard and Montreal’s western tip, across the Rivière des Prairies. The new bridge is slated to be operational toward the end of next year, just a couple of years before the current bridge reaches the end of its lifespan.
The new bridge is being built just a few metres east of the current one with newer, stronger materials, and is supposed to last 100 years. The new one will have four lanes where the current bridge has three. The new bridge will accommodate cyclists and pedestrians alike, with a two-way cycle path and wider sidewalks. It is also an opportunity for some beautification of the area, including some redevelopment of the island’s Parc Denis-Benjamin-Viger, the planting of new trees and other vegetation, and a lookout halfway across the span.
Construction of the bridge includes improvements to the water supply and sewer networks, updating electrical and cabling, and some redevelopment of Boulevard Jacques-Bizard.
All three lanes on the current bridge remain open during peak hours with occasional closures at night.
Earlier this year the city held an information session answering citizens’ concerns about the bridge. Residents were assured that a 1.5 metre noise wall will be built, slated for construction in the spring of 2024. A 40km/h speed limit will be maintained and enforced on the bridge as it is in the borough of L’Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve. There are no plans for a dedicated bus lane. The project is slated to cost $82.4 million.
