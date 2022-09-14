The City of Kirkland has partnered with the Rosefellow real estate development and management agency on a new $300 million project slated to begin construction next spring. It is being called The Kirkland Campus for now, but an official name for the 1.3 million square foot site is forthcoming.
In keeping with Kirkland’s industrial and sustainable development plan, the project will consist of three LEED-certified buildings. LEED is a green designation that stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and it refers to developments that meet certain environmental standards. The new project will be energy efficient, says Rosefellow co-founder Mike Jager, “a better work environment for the staff, and a better quality product for the environment as well.”
The industrial-zoned property at Highway 40 and Saint-Charles Blvd. was chosen strategically, accessible by car and public transit, with the REM passing right nearby.
Jager acknowledges that there is a residential area in close proximity. He tells The Suburban that they have taken into account any concerns residents might have with a development of this nature moving in next door. As it stands, there is already a forested strip between the residential area and the site of the project, forest which Rosefellow will not touch, “to respect that green band between us both.”
The buildings themselves, Jager says, will create a sound barrier between homes and the REM, and they will also install a wall to preserve neighboring residents’ safety, sight lines, and tranquility.
This is not Rosefellow’s biggest project in terms of size, but it is their biggest in terms of dollar value. Nor is their first presence on the West Island; they have already headed the construction of the Nespresso distribution centre in Pointe-Claire, with another project, also in Pointe-Claire, to be announced later this fall.
Rosefellow was founded about a year before COVID by Jager and a former competitor, Sam Tsoumas. “We started off as enemies and became friends over time,” says Jager. And partners. They quickly built a name and reputation, raised funds, and set to work finding property to develop, and investors to snatch them up.
The new buildings will feature white TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin) roofing to deflect sunlight and heat, with glazing and natural light on the facade, and energy efficient mechanical systems. And Jager says everything will be adaptable to suit specific tenants’ needs.
The Kirkland project brings Rosefellow’s vision in line with the city’s. “We had presented some preliminary plans,” Jager says, “with the intent of really designing a project together with the city of Kirkland and not just pushing plans upon them.” For his part, Mayor Michael Gibson says he and his team “are very pleased with this collaborative venture.”
