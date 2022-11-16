The race for the permanent leadership of the Liberal Party of Quebec has not yet started. At least not officially. Still, at least two party stalwarts are considering a run at the top job, including Monsef Derraji, MNA for the West Island riding of Nelligan.
Dominique Anglade made her resignation official earlier in the week. Then, on Thursday, as Marc Tanguay, former party president and current MNA for LaFontaine, was named interim leader, there was speculation as to who might be best placed to replace Anglade. Derraji and Andre Fortin, MNA for Pontiac, were both suggesting that they were interested in the job.
Derraji was elected to the West Island riding for a second term last October 3rd. He is Deputy Official Opposition House Leader, and Official Opposition Critic for Health. In the last term he had also been Official Opposition Critic for Social Services.
Both Fortin and Derraji spoke to reporters following the announcement of Tanguay as interim leader. Derraji echoed Fortin’s assertion that there would need to be a debate on the subject of party leadership, and he said it would be a good thing if a few candidates tossed their hats into the ring.
Derraji did not confirm that he would run, only that it is something he would not rule out.
(0) comments
