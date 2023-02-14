“The McGill University Health Centre is putting the population at risk,” says Dr. Paul Saba. The patients’ rights advocate, and former president of Lachine Hospital’s council of physicians, addressed the media and a small crowd outside the hospital on 16th Avenue on the morning of Valentine’s Day, the first day of the hospital emergency room’s new reduced hours.
Last week, as reported in The Suburban, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced the partial closure of the ER, and the complete closure of ambulance services. The ER is now open only between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Patients arriving by ambulances will be redirected. The MUHC called the move “a planned reorganization of services (that) will allow for an improved distribution of resources to better meet the needs of the region’s aging population.” Saba disagrees. “Ambulatory services do not replace an emergency room with ambulance that’s open 24/7. Lachine Hospital,” he said, “will cease being a community hospital.”
The crowd was there to protest the reduced services. Some carried placards calling for the MUHC to reverse the decision. “The closure of community emergency rooms increases the mortality of the people we serve,” Saba went on, “especially for severe illnesses, such as heart attacks and severe infections.”
The closure and reduced hours, says Saba, will not improve services, but will, rather, lead to longer wait times at other hospital, and longer travel times. “This means that a patient could be sicker by the time they are seen at another hospital. They could even die.” Saba cited a report in Newsweek Magazine that ranked the Lachine Hospital 20th among 400 in Canada, saying there is no way the MUCH can justify the move.
“It is essential,” he said, “that the Lachine Hospital quickly reopens its intensive care unit, and maintains emergency services with ambulances 24/7 to ensure the safety and the well-being of the population. To do otherwise is negligent on the part of the authorities.”
