Musician and Bar owner teamed up to raise funds during COVID lock down

Career musician Andy Cook partnered up with O’Connors bar in LaSalle to perform a live show streamed on social media to raise funds for Moisson Montreal. With the bar completely closed to the public due to the COVID measures that were in place, Cook’s show gave an ironic new meaning to being a “solo artist”.
The initiative collected donations online via social media.
Cook originally approached the bar owner in hopes of raising funds through his initiative to donate the money raised from his project to the bar itself. As a self-employed individual, Cook was searching for a way to support the businesses that in turn support his career in the long term, however, according to Cook the bar owner responded to him that “We prefer to help out those who are most vulnerable and who need the funds more than we do.”
The pair agreed to donate the funds to Moisson Montreal.
“I was able to continue my career online, the bars did not have that option.” Cook told The Suburban. “I feel that as musicians, we have a responsibility to use our talents to help those in need to the best of our ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.