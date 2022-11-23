Murdered Iranian women immortalized by Lakeshore artist

On Sept. 16, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police for violating the public dress code; her hair was sticking out of her hijab. Three days later she was dead.
The tragedy of Amini’s death, and that of other young Iranian women, weighs heavily on Iranians in the diaspora, like Montrealer Nasim Alavi, an Iranian-born artist whose portraits of Amini and others will be displayed during the Women, Life, Freedom! exhibit at Viva Vida Art Gallery.
Alavi was born in Iran just prior to the revolution that ushered in the Islamic Republic, growing up in the same oppressive environment as Amini. She came to Canada in 2004 to pursue an education; Alavi has a PhD in Atmospheric Science. “Suddenly I felt so free,” she says. “It was a chance for me to discover myself again.”
Her generation was more obedient than the young women she sees on the front lines of protest. “We were so scared. When I see these girls who protest, I see how brave they are. But I couldn’t do it myself,” she admits. “But we had our own way of fighting. Women in Iran after the revolution have always been fighting.”
She says that the new generation are more aware of their rights. “They don’t want to live in hiding anymore, they cannot stand it. They say ‘we’re going to take it to the street and claim our own rights.’ Especially women.”
She chose to immortalize Amini, and 12 other young women who have since been killed – “victims of this movement” – the best way she knows how: through her art.
She started painting the portraits a few days after Amini died.
“When I was painting her I was also listening to some music, and I was just crying and looking into her eyes, seeing how innocent she was. When I finished I felt so good. I felt that I did something for her. And I had a feeling that she was watching over me, and she was happy with the portrait that I did for her.”
A few days later, during protests over Amini’s death. 16-year-old Nika Shakarami was killed. And a few days after that, 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh.
“I just kept going, every time a girl was killed.”
There are 12 portraits in all. “These girls are not numbers,” Alavi says. “They are real people with dreams and hopes. And when I was painting them I could see it in their eyes. And I’m hoping to transfer that to my audience. I hope that when they come to my exhibition they can feel them, they can feel their souls, and they can connect to them.”
The Women, Life, Freedom! exhibit is on Nov. 25 and 26 at Viva Vida Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire.
