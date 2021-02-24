Lachine resident, Jeremie Fortier-Grenier, 26, was found guilty last Friday of first degree murder causing the death of his father Richard Grenier in 2018. The court determined that the murder was carefully planned.
The jury had been deliberating since Monday.
After he stabbed his father 32 times, he then dumped his body wrapped in a carpet and covered with rocks in a wooded area in close proximity to the Technoparc in the St-Laurent.
A security guard working nearby the Technoparc who found Fortier-Grenier’s behaviour suspicious photographed the license plate of Richard Grenier’s vehicle while Fortier-Grenier drove away in it. He testified along with one of his colleagues — a second security guard who discovered the body while working his first shift alone the next morning.
When he was interrogated following his arrest, Fortier-Grenier told an investigator that his father planned to sell the chalet. The crown theorized that he killed his father because he wanted to inherit the chalet owned by Grenier.
