Dr. Brian Nadler, accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury General Hospital last year, has had his case adjourned to next month.
Nadler received bail last summer in July.
According to Crown attorney Robin Flumerfelt, a judicial pre-trial is ongoing and the next date is set for March 11th, with the case returning to court on March 16th.
Following the death of Albert Poidinger, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested Nadler on March 25th, 2021 and charged him with first degree murder
Nadler's lawyer said that his client maintains his innocence.
(0) comments
