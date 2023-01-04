The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) has a section on their website devoted to artistic collaborations with local artists. Some of those artistic collaborations include fence murals for each of their worksites, like the one that went up recently at the Sunnybrooke station in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
The REM website explains that for safety reasons work sites are surrounded by fences. “We collaborate with local artists to transform these simple wooden panels into temporary works of art and thus embellish our work sites.”
The one that was created for the fence at the Sunnybrooke worksite was a collective project created by Montreal artist Teenadult – also known as Kezna Dalz. Her work explores themes of racism, feminism, and sexuality. The Sunnybrooke mural was done together with Pierrefonds’ Maison des Jeunes À-MA-BAIE and the art collective MU, with the help of local youth.
The mural celebrates diversity, cultural mix, and community, and youth culture.
There are murals that grace the fences that surround the worksites of Edouard-Montpetit Station in the CDN-NDG borough, the McGill station downtown, the Ile-Bigras station in Laval, the O’Brien station in Laval, and the station in TMR.
