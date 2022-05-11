Multiple road closures have started in the City of Pointe-Claire as of Monday.
Bancroft Avenue, between the Trans-Canada Highway service road and Brunswick Boulevard, will be closed to traffic from May 9 to July 1 for work on the water supply system.
Sainte-Anne Avenue, between Lakeshore Road and Demers Avenue, will be closed to traffic from May 9 to 13, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for repair work.
Detours through neighbouring avenues will be available to road users.
