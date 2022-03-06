REM installation work will force overnight road closures in Pointe-Claire from March 6th to March 10th.
Fairview Avenue between the North service road of Highway 40 and Brunswick Boulevard will be completely closed on March 6th and 7th, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Saint-Jean Boulevard in both directions between Brunswick Boulevard and Highway 40 will be completely closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m from March 8th to March 10th.
From March 8th to 9th from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the South service road of the Trans-Canada Highway between Saint-Jean Boulevard and Doyon Avenue will be closed as well as the Saint-Jean Boulevard Westbound ramp to Highway 40 service road.
The North service road of Highway 40 between Selkirk Avenue and Saint-Jean Boulevard will be closed from March 9th to 10th, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Due to private work, Brunswick Boulevard will also be closed to traffic between Revcon and Selkirk Avenues begining on March 7th at 7 a.m. up until March 11th.
