A motorist travelling westbound on Highway 30 in the Vaudreuil-Dorion area on Sunday evening swerved and fell from an overpass.
According to provincial police (SQ), the 18-year old motorist attempted a manoever to avoid a collision with a semi-trailer truck causing him to loose control of his motorcycle.
As a result, he crashed into the guardrail on the right side of the road causing him to fall from an overpass on Highway 30 onto Route 342.
SQ Spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said that the young driver suffered significant injuries and was transported to the hospital. He reported that he was conscious and breathing during his transport to the hospital.
Though he has suffered severe injuries from the crash, police say that the young man's life is not in danger.
The SQ, also reported that as a result of a preliminary investigation, it is possible that speed may be the cause of the accident.
