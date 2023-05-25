More road closures, traffic nightmares, ahead

Last weekend’s massive traffic jam on Highway 20 was an initiation by fire.
According to Quebec511.info, there are several closures planned for the weekend along both Highway 20 and Highway 40, affecting the West Island.
A spokesperson for the ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité callously said that motorists should know that there is always roadwork in Montreal, but the ministry is looking into what happened last Saturday, and why, in a bid to prevent similar traffic jams in the future.
No word on how that will affect this weekend’s closures. But both Highway 20 and Highway 40 will see plenty of closures and slowdowns throughout the summer and into the fall.
Last Saturday roadwork had Highway 20 westbound shut down, but the onramps open, meaning more and more motorists were unwittingly heading into an all but inescapable trap lasting upwards of four hours, with reports of some motorists getting out of their cars to relieve themselves.
Now a temporary noise barrier installation will have the eastbound lane of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday, May 27th between Morgan in Baie-d’Urfe and St. Charles in Kirkland. The barrier is being installed between Gérard-Guindon Street and Chemin Sainte-Marie.
That means that there will also be some repaving done between Lee Avenue in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
Motorists will diverted onto the service road at exit 44, rather than taking exit 49 and 50.
After last Saturday’s fiasco the ministry warned that Montreal drivers should always keep abreast of roadwork and closures via their website.
