A grassroots initiative named the “Miracle of September 13th” that aims to collect non-perishable food items directly from Montrealers front porches will take place on September 13th beginning at 12 p.m.
Food will also be picked up from apartment and condo buildings from the lobby so long as the items are accessible and visible from the main entrance. Building residents are encouraged by organizers to gather all donations in one spot.
Thousands of volunteers have signed up to collect the items from Sainte-Anne de Bellevue to Pointe-Aux-Trembles and from Terrebonne to Chateauguay covering the Island of Montreal and the south shore.
Food donation based organizations are encouraged to sign up to receive donations to distribute to their community members in need.
Individuals may also sign up directly online on the Miracle of September 13th website to receive donations.
Food insecurity in Montreal and surrounding areas has increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The initiative aims to go a long way in combating hunger in the community.
The success of the initiative relies solely on the good will of those who can and who choose to participate.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer go to: https://miracle13septembre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.