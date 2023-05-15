Montreal needs to do more for flood-prone areas, say Beis, Côté, and Giannou

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis joined forces with L’Île-Bizard–Sainte Geneviève Mayor Stéphane Côté, and Ahuntsic-Cartierville City Councillor Effie Giannou, on Monday, in a news conference to call on the administration of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to do more to support flood-prone areas.
Beis, Côté, and Giannou say they and their communities feel slighted by the city who, they say, should have been able to do more, not for flood relief, but for flood prevention, both this spring, and in springs past.
They say it’s time to do more moving forward.
What Beis, Côté, and Giannou are demanding is that funds be dedicated to flood prevention in the operating budget, and in the 2024-33 ten-year capital works program (PDI), and for these funds to have a timeline associated with them. They are demanding permanent flood prevention and mitigation measures, like dykes and the purchase of lots in flood-prone areas.
“This year, once again,” said Beis, “we had to dip into our resources due to the lack of support from the city for permanent measures.” Pierrefonds-Roxboro invested more than half a million dollars for flood prevention since 2018. L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève had to rent pumps at a cost of $700,000.
“We go from temporary measure to temporary measure” Côté said. “Our residents feel abandoned.”
Last April Mayor Plante held a news conference of her own, along with Montreal fire Chief Richard Liebmann, in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, to reassure those in flood-prone areas that the city was prepared. “We have learned from the past,” the mayor said at the time. “We will be ready for whatever happens.”
Beis told The Suburban that it’s all fine and good for the mayor to say she and her team are on top of it. But they are only able to make that claim “because the individual communities are on top of it, because they are doing everything they can, 24/7, along with a handful of volunteers.”
The city did earmark an investment of $16 million dollars over eight years for flood prevention. But Beis, Côté, and Giannou say it’s “smoke and mirrors.” Installing just one dyke costs about $5 million. And the money is only supposed to come in 2025 – an election year, Beis points out. He wondered aloud if that money would still be in the offing in the event of a leadership changeover.
“Crisis defines the level of leadership you have in any community,” Beis says. “Leadership in Montreal has been lacking on this file for a long time, since 2017.”
