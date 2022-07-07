Monarch field mowed in Dorval

The land in Dorval known to bird and butterfly enthusiasts as “monarch fields” has been mowed, and conservationists want to know why.
Technoparc Oiseaux is a group who take it upon themselves to preserve and protect wetlands and greenspaces in Montreal. They and other groups were surprised and angered, last week, to find that shrubs, bushes, and other vegetation in the area near Trudeau Airport known as a stop-off point for several migratory bird species, and monarch butterflies, had been cut down. That includes about 4000 milkweed plants that the butterflies feed on and lay their eggs on.
For their part, Aéroports de Montréal denies the area was razed, as the environmental groups accuse. They say they perform routine maintenance and landscaping in the area, to eliminate ragweed and other offending plants. They also pointed out that they have planted milkweed in other areas specifically for migrating monarchs. Technoparc Oiseaux counters that the so-called routine maintenance had never been done to the extent of threatening the wildlife.
Technoparc Oiseaux has gone to bat for the area before. Just a few months ago, at the height of the pandemic, there were plans to build a mask manufacturing plant adjacent to the land, and the group lobbied the federal government to help protect the fields. The project never happened. But Technoparc Oiseaux and other groups are renewing the call for stronger protections for the area.
