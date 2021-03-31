Nelligan Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji contributed $35,000 to West Island Community Shares (WICS) on March 22nd to help fund two areas of need for West Island residents and the West Island community. WICS will use the money for a program that helps break the isolation of seniors while creating inter-generational links between seniors and teens, and another that supports the West Island in meeting the need for governance while encouraging community volunteerism.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the West Island lost the majority of its volunteers and many organizations are is looking for new volunteers. West Island Community Shares, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island, will launch a campaign to raise awareness of the critical needs of the community and to recruit committed and dedicated volunteers to join the organizations.
The mental health of Quebecers has been weakened by the pandemic. According to WICS, two segments of the population are particularly affected by social distancing measures and the overall disruption of habitual living: the elderly and adolescents.
Through safe but creative measures and by merging inter-generational links to get seniors and teens to enhance their daily routines, WICS and its community groups will work together to help break isolation and improve mental health by offering services to youth and seniors.
An opportunity for young adults to become board members is incorporated in the youth component of the campaign, which will be aimed at encouraging young leaders.
"After the difficult period from which we are slowly emerging, it is time to come together and act in a concerted manner to respond favourably to many of the needs that may have been exacerbated during this pandemic. Through Community Shares, I would like to emphasize the importance of strengthening ties and giving the community services ecosystem the power to act. This certainly means targeted actions for our seniors and youth, but also and above all, the need to strengthen the governance mechanisms of the community sector.’’ Derraji, said in a statement.
"As we approach our fiscal year end, we are honored to have the generous support of Monsef Derraji during this difficult time for our community. His significant contribution comes at the perfect time and will help us support the vulnerable populations of the West Island," Sophie McCann, Executive Director, West Island Community Shares, said in a statement.
