MLUWC marches in solidarity with Afgan women in D.D.O.

Dozens of West Islanders gathered in the rain at Centennial Park in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Saturday morning for a demonstration organized by the Montreal Lakeshore University Women's Club (MLUWC) to express solidarity with Afgan women living under the represive Taliban regime.
Amongst the attendees were, MP for Lac-Saint-Louis Francis Scarpaleggia, MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard Sameer Zuberi, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci, Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere, Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro city councillor for Bois-de-Liesse district Louise Leroux.
"At the moment, we have communication with women in Afganistan and they are living in difficulties, (for example) they have to move from place to place to avoid the Taliban," Makai Aref, President of Afgan Woman's Association in Montreal said to The Suburban while fighting tears. "We need the support from the government, to please take those women out of danger. Our center is willing to sponsor a number of women that we know of, but we need the government's support,"
"I find it so important as a woman who make up 50% of the population though things like this continue to happen to us. It was not so long ago that we faced our own problems, so we need to be vigilant," West Island real estate agent and previous MLUWC president, Linda Sestock said. "It is so important for us to be today stand up strongly for the women in Afganistan and for all of the people in the region." Zuberi commented.
"Our club looked on in horror as the Taliban took over in Afganistan and women's rights were cruely snatched away over night," MLUWC president Jane Cowell said in a statement to attendees."Today is our opportunity to demonstrate that the West Island stands with the women of Afganistan,"
"It is important to express what we feel about what is happening in that part of the world. It is something that we are all shocked by. This is a small gesture to express how we feel about the plight of women in Afganistan," Scarpaleggia told The Suburban.
