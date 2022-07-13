A young woman from Prévost has gone missing, and may be either in the greater Montreal region or on the West Island.
Linda Eva, 14, was last seen in Kirkland on the morning of July 9th. Her family are concerned for her health and safety.
She 5’4”, 140lb with close-cropped black hair, brown eyes. She has a piercing on her left nostril and a black cap.
Any who has seen her is being asked to call 911, or the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.
