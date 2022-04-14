Following a CTV News report concerning allegations of sexual assault brought forward by students from Des Sources High School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec's education minister Jean-François Roberge, called on investigators from his department to shed light on the alleged assaults.
"I have asked the Ministry of Education's investigations branch to look into what happened in the whistleblowing incident at École des Sources in Montreal. Students need to feel confident and safe in our schools. The investigation by the [Montreal police] is ongoing," Roberge wrote. "The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys did not answer specific questions from CTV last week about how many reports of sexual assault there are at Des Sources and if they are being investigated," Roberge said.
Students told CTV News earlier this week that they were sexually assaulted, allegedly by the same male student on school grounds.One of the students, aged 12, told CTV News they were touched, kissed and held against their will by the same male student at the school who others also allege they were assaulted by.
The alleged incidents seperately involving two students date back to the fall with another from a third student who came forward in recent weeks.
The students accused the school's administration of failing to take effective action and reached out to CTV News to denounce the situation.
