Last week students and staff at Margaret Manson Elementary School in Kirkland held their second annual Mindfulness Day, a day set aside to explore the many ways in which they can deal with stress and anxiety.
Travis Derose and Pamela Rotondo are the school’s two Special Education Technicians. Their job is give students tools to cope with anxiety, whatever the source, be it in school or at home.
Issues faced by elementary students are no different than in high school, says Rotondo. “We’re facing students as young as 7-years-old who have suicidal ideations, who are battling eating disorders, high levels of stress and anxiety, and it basically stems from unpredictability and the unknown. The second that something happens out of the ordinary or not scheduled,” says Rotondo, “that’s when they exhibit these big emotions, and they just become completely dysregulated.”
Regular stresses might include pop quizzes, substitute teachers, or changes at home. But the Covid-19 pandemic added a new layer of anxiety. Returning to the school environment after two years of online learning brought its own set of complications. One of the newer problems, Derose points out, is that the kids’ social interaction skills dropped off. “Likes” and smiley-face emojis became commonplace, but face-to-face interaction was difficult, so they spent a lot of the post-pandemic year on conflict resolution. “It’s almost as if they forgot how to be around each other,” Rotondo adds.
Mindfulness Day included activities one might expect, like tai chi, meditation, and yoga. But the day started off with a magic show (“laughter therapy,” says Rotondo). There were dogs on hand for pet therapy, there was music therapy, and other activities. Students were enthusiastic about all of it, says Rotondo, with none of the pushback they might have expected.
Last year they had also implement what they call “a mindful minute” after any transition, a small activity that gives teachers and students a minute to breathe and refocus to be able to approach the day, or any new class or activity, with a fresh mind.
Staff anxiety levels are no less important. When a student comes to school dysregulated it affects their readiness to learn, as well as the teachers’ ability to teach. “You have to regulate before you educate,” says Rotondo. “The importance of the day was the show staff and students alike that we’re all in this together. If we remind ourselves to be mindful, to hit pause and be present, then we’ll get through it together.”
The hope, say Rotondo and Derose, is to see Mindfulness Day grow in the school, throughout the board as a whole, and perhaps into the larger community.
