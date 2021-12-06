Family-run Kirkland jewelry store - Bijouterie Futuriste - was robbed early last Tuesday morning. The break in took place at approximately 2:20 a.m.Thieves took some $1 million of inventory according to the owners, wiping out the 40-year old family business Mona Salafi, who husband owns the store, says they lost everything as the merchandise was not insured. She said that it costs $70,000 per million per year to cover insurance costs and that they decided not to insure their merchandise as it would force them to raise their prices.
It appeared from early footage captured by the store's surveillance that the theives, two men, knew how to disarm the alarm. The surveillance cameras also were disconnected shortly after the clip capturing part of the robbery was recorded.
According to Salafi, the theives remained inside the store for about three hours while they broke into four safes. "Each safe is different, its unbelievable that they managed to get in," Salafi told The Suburban.
To enter the jewelery shop, located in a strip mall at the intersection of Saint-Charles and Brunswick Boulevards, the theives broke into the dry cleaner next door and cut through the wall in order to gain access to the jewelry store.
“These guys are proffesionals, the took everything leaving behind all non-gold items like display models that look exactly like real gold. They even used our bags to carry their merchandise out of our store."
In March 2020, a similar robbery took place at Bijouterie Rosa's. Salafi contacted the owners to compare photos. "I believe it was the same guys," she said.
"This is a family business that everyone depends on, this is our livelihood and our future, all gone overnight," Salafi explained to The Suburban
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.